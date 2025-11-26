Pakistan, Iran discuss collaboration to combat terrorism

Pakistani and Iranian top security officials on Wednesday discussed collaboration to combat terrorism and agreed to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with Iran's visiting Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ardashir Larijani at Army Headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and discussed bilateral cooperation and regional security issues, the military said in a statement.

The two sides discussed the prevailing security dynamics in the region, and Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability, emphasizing the need for closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism.

He also highlighted the growing importance of strategic cooperation in light of the evolving geopolitical situation.

Larijani acknowledged Pakistan's vital role in ensuring peace and security in the region and expressed his commitment to furthering Iran-Pakistan ties.

He underlined the significance of dialogue and partnership between the two nations to tackle regional challenges and ensure long-term stability.

On Tuesday, Larijani also met with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and top diplomat Ishaq Dar.

He thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic and moral support during Iran's 12-day war against Israel earlier this year.



