Sisi says Egypt’s first nuclear plant turns ‘dream’ into reality

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday called the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant a "dream that finally became a reality."

Together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he took part in a ceremony via video link to mark the installation of the reactor vessel for Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, alongside IAEA head Rafael Grossi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Putin said Russia appreciates the attention paid by the Egyptian leader to support of this project.

"We appreciate the close attention you consistently give not only to our flagship project in the field of peaceful atomic energy, but also to the overall expansion of diverse contacts with Russia," he said.

Putin added that the construction of Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant has entered a crucial phase, and electricity generation will begin in the foreseeable future.

"With Russian participation, the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant is progressing successfully. Essentially, we are transitioning to a key stage of technological equipment for the facility, and soon it will be able to start generating electricity demanded by Egypt's growing economy," he said.

Sisi, for his part, thanked Russia for participating in the construction of the El-Dabaa NPP, adding that the nuclear power plant would contribute to the country's economic development, ease energy costs of citizens.

He described the plant's construction as a "dream that finally became a reality," and that it marks the first chapter in Egypt's modern nuclear history.

"This is a transformative step in Egypt's energy future," he said.

Sisi also emphasized Egypt's growing role in the global energy sector, noting that nuclear energy will help the country strengthen its position in this regard.

Construction of the nuclear power plant is carried out under an intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia and Egypt in 2015. The project is implemented by the Russian state corporation Rosatom. It is planned that the nuclear power plant will consist of four units with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

The reactor vessel of the power unit is the "heart" of the power plant. It is a critical component of the reactor assembly, housing the core zone where controlled nuclear reactions occur. It ensures hermetic sealing, withstands high pressure and temperature, and guarantees the safety and reliability of the energy block.



