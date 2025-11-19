At least 25 Gazans killed, 77 injured in Israeli airstrikes despite ceasefire

At least 25 Palestinians were killed and 77 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said, marking a new violation of a fragile ceasefire deal in place since last month.

A ministry statement said that some of the injured civilians are in critical condition.

The Israeli army launched a series of strikes in several areas in Gaza on Wednesday evening. The military claimed that the attacks were in response to gunfire targeting its force in Rafah in southern Gaza.

























