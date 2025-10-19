Hamas delegation arrives in Egypt to discuss implementation of Gaza ceasefire

A Hamas delegation, led by group leader Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Egypt on Sunday to follow up on the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, following a wave of Israeli airstrikes in the enclave.

The group said in a statement that the visit aims to follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire deal with Israel.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday despite the ceasefire deal.

Israel accused Hamas of allegedly attacking its troops in the southern city of Rafah despite a denial by the group. Hamas affirmed its full commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.