MACRON: LOUVRE THEFT AN ATTACK ON FRANCES HERITAGE

Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery (IHA Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday denounced the spectacular theft of jewellery from the Louvre Museum in Paris as an attack on France's cultural history.



"The theft from the Louvre is an attack on a cultural asset that we value because it is part of our history," said Macron. "We will recover the works and bring the perpetrators to justice. Under the leadership of the Paris public prosecutor's office, everything is being done everywhere to achieve this."



Macron said that a project to modernize the Louvre that was presented in January provides for a strengthening of security measures.



"It will ensure the preservation and protection of what makes up our memory and our culture," said the president.



Broadcaster BFMTV has released extracts from an amateur video showing the burglars carrying out their spectacular coup in the exhibition room containing the French crown jewels.



One of the perpetrators can be seen wearing a high-visibility waistcoat and forcibly opening one of the display cases.



Public prosecutor Laure Beccau told broadcaster BFMTV that eight precious pieces of jewellery were taken. They included a necklace and an earring belonging to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon's second wife.



Another necklace, a pair of earrings and a diadem from the collections of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense were also stolen, along with two brooches and a diadem belonging to Empress Eugénie, the wife of Napoleon III.



Eugénie's crown, a priceless item decorated with emeralds and hundreds of diamonds, was lost by the thieves during the heist and later recovered. The crown was reportedly damaged.






















