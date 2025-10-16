Israeli warplanes launch 5 airstrikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army launched five airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, marking a new violation of a ceasefire deal in place since November 2024.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA said two attacks targeted the town of Bnaafoul in Sidon, and a third in Khirbet Dweir between the towns of Sarafand and Baysariyeh.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed an area between the towns of Roumine and Houmine in the Nabatieh district, added the agency.

An Israeli drone also hit the town of Blida in the Marjayoun district as residents were harvesting olives, the outlet said.

No injuries or damage were reported.

On Saturday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Israel of seeking to extend the Gaza war to Lebanon in an attempt to "sustain political gain through fire and bloodshed."

Meanwhile, Aoun said on Thursday that his country will gradually increase the number of army troops deployed south of the Litani River to 10,000 by the end of the year to ensure border security following Israel's withdrawal.

Speaking during a meeting with UNIFIL Commander Diodato Abagnara in Beirut, Aoun said the Lebanese army will work with UNIFIL to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in all its provisions, and will assume control of all positions currently held by UN forces as their gradual withdrawal proceeds until the end of 2027.

He said Lebanon is in contact with several countries to coordinate the post-withdrawal phase and ensure security and stability in southern Lebanon.

UN Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel, as well as the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line, a de facto border, and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with the exception of the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024 following a year-long cycle of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel that began in October 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale Israeli offensive by September 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and around 17,000 injuries.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.