Israeli hostages in Gaza expected to be released Monday: White House official

Hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas are expected to begin being released Monday following the Israeli Cabinet's approval of a US-proposed Gaza ceasefire deal, according to a White House official.

"The deal goes to the Israeli Cabinet tomorrow (Thursday). Once they vote yes, Israel has to withdraw to the line, which should take under 24 hours. Then the 72-hour clock begins, and Hamas will try to go earlier if possible. Our assessment is that hostages will begin getting released on Monday," the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Anadolu.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza peace plan.

"ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, adding that all parties will be "treated fairly."

The president also indicated that he may travel to the Middle East this weekend.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Around 250 hostages were taken to Gaza following the Palestinian group's cross-border attack on Oct 7, 2023. Tel Aviv estimates that nearly 50 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, including around 20 who are believed to be alive.

More than 11,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli jails, with 3,544 of them held without trial, according to the Israeli human rights group the Center for the Defense of the Individual (HaMoked).

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.





