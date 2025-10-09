Israeli army says it intercepted 2 drones fired from Yemen

Air raid sirens sounded in open areas of southern Israel late Wednesday after two drones were launched from Yemen within less than an hour, according to the Israeli army.

A military statement said that air defenses intercepted one of the drones "near the border with Egypt," Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported, citing the military.

Earlier, the army announced that it had intercepted another drone in the same area.

There was no immediate confirmation from Yemen's Houthi group of the Israeli claim.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said four drones were launched from Yemen toward the southern city of Eilat within an hour and were intercepted.

The Houthis and Israel have exchanged attacks in the past months amid rising tensions over Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, where nearly 67,200 people have been killed since October 2023.





