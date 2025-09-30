Hamas pledges to study Trump’s Gaza plan ‘responsibly’: Qatar

Palestinian group Hamas has pledged to study US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza " responsibly ," Qatar said on Tuesday.

"Hamas received Trump's plan late last night and promised to study it responsibly," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told a news briefing in Doha.

He said bilateral meetings will be held with Hamas' negotiating team and the participation of Turkish and Egyptian delegations.

On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end Israel's war on Gaza during a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The plan calls for the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, the complete disarmament of Hamas, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the enclave.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of disease.





