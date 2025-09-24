Palestinian envoy to UN calls for ‘resolute measures’ to stop the war in Gaza

Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to take "resolute action" to end the Israel genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, saying a ceasefire is the only way to stop the bloodshed and allow humanitarian aid to flow.

"Ending the genocide in Gaza is the utmost priority. One that can suffer no delay, one that requires resolute action," Mansour said during a council session on the Middle East.

He said the Gaza Strip must be reunified with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority and stressed that Palestinians remain committed to peace "in words and deeds."

"Nothing justifies delaying such a ceasefire that is the only way to stop the bloodshed, release the hostages and prisoners and human remains, and allow unhindered humanitarian access," he said.

Mansour also pointed to the recently adopted New York Declaration, endorsed by a General Assembly conference co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, calling it a clear path toward Palestinian independence and sovereignty.