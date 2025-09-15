Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza City as ground invasion looms

Israel is escalating its assault on Gaza City ahead of a widely expected ground invasion, with airstrikes leveling residential towers and troops positioning on the city's edges, according to Israeli media on Monday.

The news site Walla, citing military sources in the Southern Command, said the scale of bombardment was "unusual" and had been steadily increasing in recent days. The sources said the goal was to push more Palestinian residents out of the city before the army moves in.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said the army has completed preparations for the "decisive phase" of Operation Gideon's Chariots 2, aimed at occupying Gaza City. It added that the presence of Palestinian civilians inside the city would complicate the mission.

Launched on Sept. 3, the offensive has already drawn protests inside Israel, with critics fearing it could endanger Israeli captives held in Gaza.

KAN said Israeli officials also expect a wave of international condemnation, particularly after last week's failed strike on Hamas leaders in Doha and the backlash that followed.

Over the past week, Israeli jets have struck Gaza City almost daily, demolishing high-rise apartment blocks alongside what the army claims are Hamas infrastructure and tunnels. Ground forces have meanwhile deployed around the Shejaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods in preparation for an assault.

- CAPTIVES AT RISK

KAN warned that the fate of Israeli captives in Gaza dominates every security meeting. Commanders insist they will avoid striking areas believed to house hostages, but a senior official acknowledged the risks remain "extremely high."

Israel estimates that 48 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Rights groups, meanwhile, say more than 11,000 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, where many face torture, malnutrition and medical neglect.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Defense Minister Israel Katz and army chief Eyal Zamir to discuss the issue, KAN said.

Officials at the meeting reportedly warned that expanding ground operations could lead to the deaths of more captives.

- MILITARY DOUBTS

The daily Haaretz reported on Monday that senior commanders have cautioned political leaders that seizing Gaza City will not necessarily mean defeating Hamas.

Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, has released near-daily footage showing attacks on Israeli troops and vehicles. The resistance group says its fighters have killed and injured soldiers and destroyed military vehicles.

Families of Israeli captives and opposition figures accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war to preserve his position, warning that his government could collapse if far-right partners quit the coalition.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.