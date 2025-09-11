PKK/YPG terrorist organization targets civilians in Syria

The PKK/YPG terrorist organization, operating under the name SDF, targeted civilians in Syria on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring two others from the same family.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the SDF targeted the vicinity of the town of Al-Khafsa in the eastern countryside of Aleppo with mortar shells as well as homes in the village of Al-Kayyariya in the Manbij countryside.

One civilian was killed and two others were injured from the same family in the attack in Al-Kayyariya. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The escalation comes months after the signing of an agreement on March 10 between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ferhat Abdi Sahin, a senior ringleader of the PKK/YPG terror group, to integrate civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the state administration, affirm the unity of Syrian territory and reject partition plans.

However, the organization has violated the agreement more than once.

The Syrian government has been making intensive efforts to control security in the country since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024 after 24 years in power.





