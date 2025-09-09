Top diplomats of Egypt, Iran meet in Cairo to discuss bilateral relations, nuclear file

This handout picture provided Iran's foreign ministry shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (L) being received by Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at Tahrir Palace in central Cairo on September 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The top diplomats of Egypt and Iran held talks in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and Tehran's nuclear file.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Egyptian capital early Tuesday for a one-day visit for talks with senior Egyptian officials.

Araghchi shared a photo of his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelattay, without providing details about the content of the talks.

An Egyptian Foreign Ministry readout said Abdelatty and Araghchi discussed ways of bolstering bilateral ties and the latest developments of Iran's nuclear file.

A statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Araghchi will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the visit.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will also attend talks in Cairo to finalize discussions on a new framework for cooperation between Iran and the agency.

On Saturday, Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, Reza Najafi, confirmed that Tehran restarted negotiations with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA following US and Israeli attacks on the country, accusing the nuclear watchdog of bias against Tehran.

Iran was engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear negotiations with the US when Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.