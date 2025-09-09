6 more die of starvation in famine-ravaged Gaza, bringing death toll to 399

Palestinians shove to receive food portions from a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 27, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Six more Palestinians died of starvation and severe malnutrition in the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The new fatalities brought the famine-related deaths since October 2023 to 399, including 140 children, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, 121 of the deaths, 25 of them children, occurred after the UN-backed hunger monitoring system Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declared Gaza a famine zone last month.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory's 2.4 million population into famine.

Israel has killed more than 64,500 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.