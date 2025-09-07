Israeli army bombs another high-rise building in Gaza City

Palestinians react, as smoke and flames rise while a residential building collapses after an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, September 7, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Israeli warplanes struck another high-rise residential building in western Gaza City on Sunday, as the army pressed ahead with a plan to occupy the city.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the 7-story Al-Ruya building, which houses more than 30 residential apartments, was completely flattened by the strike.

Located on Arab League University Street in western Gaza City, the building was struck shortly after the army ordered its residents and nearby tents to evacuate and move southward immediately.

The new attack came a day after the Israeli army destroyed the residential Soussi Tower, a 15-floor building with more than 60 apartments in Gaza City.

Israeli strikes on high-rise buildings followed an expansion of Israeli military operations in Gaza City, as the army proceeded with a plan to occupy the entire city and evacuate its residents to southern Gaza.

According to international human rights organization Human Rights Watch, Israel has destroyed 90% of Gaza's infrastructure, including residential homes, compelling nearly one million citizens to shelter in schools and university buildings.

The Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has killed nearly 64,400 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

