Israeli premier to consider closing French Consulate in Jerusalem: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considers closing the French Consulate in Jerusalem over French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognize the state of Palestine, France Info reported Friday.

The closure of the French consulate in Jerusalem is "on the table of the Israeli Prime Minister," Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel told France Info.

Haskel noted that the closure would be in response to France's decision to recognize Palestine.

"We did it with Norway, with Ireland, and we can consider doing it with others," she added.

France and several European countries, including Belgium, the UK, Canada, and Australia, plan to recognize Palestinian statehood during the upcoming meetings of the UN General Assembly on Sept. 8-23, joining 147 nations that already do.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory's 2.4 million population into famine.

A UN-backed food security assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and expects it to spread further south by the end of this month.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza has now entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed 64,300 Palestinians.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.