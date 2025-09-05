Gazprom inks energy pacts with Kazakhstan, Mongolia

Russian energy company Gazprom on Friday said it signed agreements with Kazakhstan and Mongolia to expand gas cooperation, including higher deliveries to Kazakhstan in 2025-2026 and a study on gasification in Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar.

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar signed the supply deal during a working meeting, the company said. The two sides also reviewed cooperation in gas supply, transportation and processing.

In November 2023, Gazprom and the Kazakh government signed a strategic partnership agreement on energy cooperation.

Separately, Miller met Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar to discuss opportunities in the gas sector. Officials at the meeting said natural gas would provide an efficient and cleaner energy source for industrial growth and improved living standards.

Gazprom Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov and Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan then signed a memorandum of cooperation on gasification prospects for Ulaanbaatar.

In August 2025, Gazprom and the Mongolian government had already signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening partnerships in the oil and gas sectors.

Kazakhstan is one of Central Asia's top energy producers but still relies on Russian imports to cover domestic gas demand. Mongolia has long sought access to natural gas to reduce coal dependence and improve air quality in Ulaanbaatar, one of the world's most polluted capitals.