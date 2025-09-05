Zelensky presses Europe, US for stronger sanctions against Russia, security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stepped up his calls for Europe and the US to tighten sanctions against Russia, expand joint defense production, and accelerate security guarantees for Kyiv, while warning that Moscow's attacks continue to devastate Ukrainian civilians.

Zelensky's remarks came as he met with European Council President Antonio Costa in the western city of Uzhhorod. Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard also joined the gathering in Ukraine.

"I want to thank all our friends in Europe and in other parts of the world who come to Ukraine, who visit our regions and see what Russia is actually doing, and how important it is to maintain support for Ukraine at a sufficient level," Zelensky said.

"It is precisely the sufficient level of support for Ukraine that provides one of the elements of pressure on Russia."

He identified sanctions as another critical element of pressure, urging European local leaders to stay active in promoting stronger measures.

"I ask all of you-every community, every community leader-to be active in this, both at your own level and in contact with partners. Always, please, promote the need to provide further support," he said.

SWEDEN'S SUPPORT AND DEFENSE PROJECTS



During the visit, Zelensky met Swedish Foreign Minister Stenergard in Uzhhorod. It was her second trip to Ukraine since the war began.

They discussed ongoing defense cooperation, including preparations for a new aid package, Ukraine's needs for air defense systems, investments in drone production, and the prospects for joint defense projects.

"I am grateful for her personal support of our state," Zelensky said, thanking Sweden's government and people "for supporting our nation from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion."

Zelensky also underlined the progress of the "coalition of the willing," saying it now includes 35 countries, 26 of which are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

"We are building a system that will work during the war and remain after it," he said.

TRUMP'S POSITION AND ENERGY SECURITY



Zelensky confirmed that US President Donald Trump has expressed readiness for Washington to take part in providing Ukraine with long-term security guarantees.

"These must work now, during the war, not only after it," he said.

He added that Trump expects "a stronger Europe with closer US coordination," but has voiced disappointment that some countries continue to buy Russian oil, indirectly funding Moscow's war.

Zelensky echoed Trump's call for energy independence, saying it is "vital for Europe's security and is a key to strong relations with the US."

EU TALKS AND FROZEN ASSETS



In his meeting with European Council President Costa, Zelensky coordinated steps on Ukraine's accession talks with the European Union.

He thanked European leaders for maintaining a tough sanctions policy, including tariffs against countries that help Russia and efforts to unlock frozen Russian assets.

"It is only fair that Russian assets become part of the price Russia pays for its aggression-an instrument of long-term protection and recovery," he said.

Meanwhile, Costa said for his part that the "work has already started in Brussels on the new sanctions package, and a European team is traveling to Washington, DC, to work with our American friends."

"More economic measures to push Russia to stop this war, to stop killing people, to stop destroying Ukraine," he added.

ITALY'S ROLE IN RECOVERY



Turning to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, Zelensky called it a "fundamental economic project for all of Europe" that should bring growth to every European country.

He singled out Italy as a partner, thanking Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Italian people for their consistent support.

"For us, EU membership and the reconstruction are also elements of security," he said, adding that he hopes Italy's participation will be "truly strong and visible."