475 people arrested after US immigration raid at Hyundai electric car plant

Nearly 500 people were taken into custody when immigration authorities raided a Hyundai electric vehicle plant in the US state of Georgia, authorities said Friday.

A total of 475 people were arrested during Thursday's raid, including a "majority" of individuals from South Korea, Steven Schrank, the special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for Georgia, told reporters. The arrests followed a "multi-month investigation" into the Hyundai Metaplant at Ellabell, Georgia site, he said.

"This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians and Americans, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law safeguarding the integrity of our economy and protecting workers from exploitation," Schrank said in the news conference.

"Those who exploit our workforce, undermine our economy and violate federal laws will be held accountable," he added.

No criminal charges have so far been announced, but Schrank said additional evidence was gathered when agents combed through the facility on Thursday after securing a search warrant.

Schrank described a "network of subcontractors and subcontractors for the subcontractors there" who employed the individuals who were apprehended at the plant, saying officials are working on determining who was responsible for the illegal hiring.

"It was not just the parent company, but also subcontractors, and we're unveiling that whole network," he said.

The operation involved HSI, the FBI, Customs and Border Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Marshalls.

The facility, which is a joint venture between Hyundai and LG, has been touted by Georgia state officials. Gov. Brian Kemp said in 2023 that it would be the "largest economic development project in Georgia history."

It remains under construction, but was expected to be fully operational next year. It is unclear if that timeline remains following Thursday's raid.

Hyundai said in a statement that it is "closely monitoring the situation and working to understand the specific circumstances."

"As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company," the company said. "We prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone working at the site and comply with all laws and regulations wherever we operate."