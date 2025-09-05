UK premier appoints Yvette Cooper as new foreign secretary, with Cabinet reshuffle underway

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Friday was appointed as the country's new foreign secretary, replacing David Lammy, who becomes the new deputy premier, as well as the justice secretary.

Keir Starmer began his first Cabinet reshuffle more than a year after becoming the prime minister following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner early Friday.

As part of a wide reshuffle, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has been appointed as the country's new deputy premier and justice secretary.

Home Secretary Cooper, meanwhile, will become the new British foreign secretary as part of the ongoing Cabinet reshuffle.

Shabana Mahmood moved from justice secretary to home secretary, after Cooper was appointed as the new foreign secretary.

Meanwhile, Rachel Reeves is reportedly keeping her job as chancellor.

As part of the reshuffle, Lucy Powell was sacked as leader of the House of Commons, while Ian Murray also lost his job as Scotland secretary.

Pat McFadden, a Cabinet Office minister, has been appointed as the secretary of state for work and pensions, replacing Liz Kendall.

Meanwhile, John Healey will remain as the defense secretary, according to reports.