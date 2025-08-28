Israeli settlements threaten peace, block Gaza aid, China tells UN

China on Wednesday condemned Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the West Bank and warned that continued military actions in Gaza are deepening a humanitarian catastrophe.

"Israel's recent approval of a settlement expansion plan in the E1 area of the West Bank will severely undermine the contiguity of the Palestinian territory, to the detriment of the foundation of a Palestinian statehood," Chinese Ambassador Geng Shuang told the UN Security Council during a briefing on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

He said Gaza has become "a living hell" after nearly 700 days of Israel's genocidal war on the enclave, with intensified offensives "resulting in the loss of numerous innocent lives daily."

"China reiterates that violence cannot bring security, nor can force win peace," Geng added.

The envoy opposed Israeli plans to militarily occupy Gaza, warning such a move would "inevitably lead to more bloodshed and displacement, adding to the danger and insecurity both the Gazan people and the detained hostages are facing."

"We urge Israel to heed the strong calls from the international community, immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, and immediately halt its dangerous moves that escalate tensions."

Geng said the greatest obstacle to scaling up humanitarian aid in Gaza has not been supply shortages or UN capacity but "the occupying power, Israel's lack of political will and the deliberately created obstacles."

"We call on Israel to fulfill its obligations as the occupying power under international humanitarian law by opening all border crossings, fully restoring humanitarian access, and supporting the UN in providing assistance in line with the humanitarian principles, to truly alleviate the humanitarian disaster on the ground," he said.

In a pointed reference to Washington, Geng added: "We call on all countries, particularly the country with significant influence over the parties concerned, to uphold a just and responsible position and play a constructive part."

At Wednesday's meeting, the US was the only council member to refuse to describe the worsening famine in Gaza as a "man-made crisis." In contrast, 14 members denounced "the use of starvation as a weapon of war," which they said is prohibited under international humanitarian law, while calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a surge in aid.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, leaving the enclave devastated and facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.





