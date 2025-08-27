Syria decries Israeli violation of its sovereignty after deadly drone strike

Syria condemned on Wednesday a deadly Israeli drone attack that killed six soldiers in the Damascus countryside in the country's south.

"This aggression constitutes a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, and represents a blatant infringement of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called the Israeli attack "part of the repeated aggressive policies pursued by the Israeli occupation aimed at undermining security and stability in the region."

The ministry reaffirmed Syria's commitment to "its legitimate right to defend its land and people in accordance with the provisions of international law."

It called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, "to assume its legal and moral responsibilities in putting an end to these repeated aggressions, and to work on obligating the Israeli occupation authorities to cease their continuous violations against Syria, its people, and its national institutions."

Six Syrian army personnel were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli drone strike on army positions near the city of al-Kiswah south of Damascus.

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defense installations, according to reports.

Israel also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.





