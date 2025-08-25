Switzerland 'strongly condemns' Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

Palestinians flee following an Israeli airstrike targeting Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 25 August 2025. (IHA Photo)

The Swiss Foreign Ministry on Monday "strongly condemned" the recent Israeli strikes on Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex.

"Switzerland strongly condemns the Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which caused numerous civilian casualties," the ministry wrote on US social media company X.

It noted that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected "at all times" in accordance with international humanitarian law.

At least 47 Palestinians, including six journalists, were killed on Monday and dozens were injured in fresh Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medics.

The Health Ministry said 20 people were killed, including five journalists and a firefighter, in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.