Saudi Arabia urges end to Israeli ‘crimes’ in Gaza, backs two-state solution

Saudi Arabia called Monday for an immediate end to Israeli "crimes" in Gaza and reaffirmed support for a two-state solution.

Speaking at an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged the international community to act quickly to stop Israeli violations and ensure the entry of urgent aid to Gaza.

"It is necessary to deliver all essential assistance and support to the people of Gaza," he said, stressing that Israeli practices pose "the greatest threat to security and peace in the region."

Bin Farhan rejected Israeli settlement expansions in the occupied Palestinian territories and welcomed a growing international consensus for a two-state solution, affirming Palestinians' right to establish an independent state.

The OIC meeting, chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, discusses the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and aims to coordinate member states' positions and responses.

Israel has killed nearly 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





