Reuters confirms its journalists killed and wounded in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Moaz Abu Taha, a Palestinian journalist who had worked with some Palestinian and international outlets, walks in a lot in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 18, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Reuters confirmed on Monday that several of its journalists were killed and wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a hospital in Gaza.

"We are devastated to learn that cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a contractor for Reuters, was killed this morning in Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza," the agency said in a statement.

"Moaz Abu Taha, a freelance journalist whose work had been occasionally published by Reuters, was also killed, and photographer Hatem Khaled, a Reuters contractor, was wounded," the agency said, expressing condolences to the families of al-Masri and Abu Taha.

"We have asked authorities in Gaza and Israel to help us get urgent medical assistance for Hatem," Reuters stated, adding that the agency was seeking more information from Israeli authorities regarding these latest strikes.