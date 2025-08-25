Israel’s war in Gaza ‘deadliest conflict for media professionals in modern history’: Al Jazeera

Enes al-Sharif, the Gaza correspondent for the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television, who is targeted by Israeli Army (AA Photo)

Israel's war on the Gaza Strip is the "deadliest conflict" for journalists and media professionals in modern history, the Qatari television Al Jazeera said on Monday.

Six journalists were killed in two separate Israeli attacks in the southern Gaza City of Khan Younis on Monday. Among the victims was Al Jazeera photographer Mohammad Salama.

Salama was the 10th Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli army fire while covering Tel Aviv's war in Gaza since October 2023.

"The blood of our martyred journalists in Gaza has not yet dried before the Israeli occupation forces committed another crime against Al Jazeera cameraman Mohammed Salama," the channel said.

"This war has resulted in unprecedented numbers in the targeting of journalists being targeted, making it the deadliest conflict for media professionals in modern history."

According to Gaza's Government Media Office, at least 246 journalists were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Al Jazeera called for international pressure and immediate action "to prevent the silencing of Gaza's voice through the systematic targeting and killing of its journalists in full view of the world."

"This horrific crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, who have directly targeted and assassinated journalists as part of a systematic campaign to silence the truth."

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.