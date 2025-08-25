'Horrified' by Israeli attack on Nasser hospital in Gaza, says UK foreign secretary

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike targeting Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 25 August 2025. (EPA Photo)

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he was horrified by the Israeli strikes on the Nasser Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip on Monday, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

"Horrified by Israel's attack on Nasser hospital. Civilians, healthcare workers and journalists must be protected. We need an immediate ceasefire," Lammy said through the US social media company X.

The statement came after 20 Palestinians, including five journalists and a firefighter, were killed and several others wounded Monday in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source cited by Anadolu confirmed the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also confirmed to Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.