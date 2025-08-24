Syrian Civil Defense battles massive wildfire in Latakia forests

Flames and smoke rise as a wildfire burns in the town of Kasab, Latakia governorate, Syria August 15, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Syrian Civil Defense said Sunday its teams are battling a massive wildfire that broke out in the forests of Al-Asaliyah village in Latakia's countryside, northwest Syria.

"Firefighting teams are responding to a large blaze in the woodlands of Al-Asaliyah in Jabal al-Turkman, Latakia countryside, today," the agency said on its official Telegram channel.

It added that crews are facing major challenges because of the presence of war remnants at several points within the fire zone.

Last week, Civil Defense said it extinguished 10 forest fires across four provinces following a spike in temperatures.

Latakia and other Syrian provinces have faced recurring wildfires this summer, fueled by soaring temperatures, drought, dense forest cover, and strong winds.

In July, wildfires swept through Latakia's mountain forests for 12 days, burning more than 16,000 hectares of woodland and farmland, damaging 45 villages, and displacing nearly 1,200 families, according to official figures.