Israeli army kills 6 Palestinians in latest Gaza attacks

The Israeli army killed at least six Palestinians in latest airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Friday, sources told Anadolu.

Medical sources and eyewitnesses said Israeli forces bombed gatherings of Palestinian civilians in the north and central areas of the enclave.

Two Palestinians were killed and 13 injured in an airstrike targeting civilians near the Al-Ittisalat junction in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, Gaza City.

In central Gaza, the Israeli army killed three Palestinians in an airstrike near the Kissufim crossing, while a fourth was killed in a strike on the Al-Matahin junction, Deir al-Balah.

Israel has killed nearly 61,800 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





