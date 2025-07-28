Palestine calls for more recognition of Palestinian state, end Israeli occupation

Palestine urged the international community on Monday to recognize a Palestinian state and intensify efforts to end Israel's decades-long occupation.

Addressing a high-level conference on a two-state solution at the UN headquarters in New York, Palestinian Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa praised France's planned move to recognize Palestinian statehood formally and called on other countries to follow suit without delay.

"I salute the historic and courageous decision of France and President (Emmanuel) Macron to recognize the state of Palestine in September," he said. "I call on all those who have yet to do so, to recognize the state of Palestine without delay."

Mustafa called for "every action to end the war" on the Palestinian people, including an immediate end to the Israeli occupation, and stressed the need to unify the Palestinian territories under a sovereign government.

"We all must unify Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with no occupation, no siege, no settlements, no forcible displacement, and no annexation," he said.

"We must act to achieve shared peace, security, and prosperity," Mustafa said. "I ask you to do that without delay or hesitation."