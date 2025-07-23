Children, pregnant woman among 9 killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

At least nine Palestinians, including children and a pregnant woman, were killed in Israeli airstrikes and shelling across the Gaza Strip overnight and early Wednesday, according to local media and medical sources.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that seven people, including children, a pregnant woman, and her unborn child, were killed and several others injured in an overnight Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City early Wednesday.

Separately, Israeli forces targeted an ambulance near Hamad Rehabilitation Hospital in northwestern Gaza City, injuring members of the medical team, according to medical sources cited by the news agency.

One girl was killed and 11 others—mostly children—were wounded when Israeli forces targeted a tent sheltering displaced families at the public park in Al-Shati refugee camp, northwest Gaza City, according to medical sources. All casualties were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital.

In southern Gaza, at least one person was killed and others injured in an Israeli strike on the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, a medical source told Anadolu. The casualties were transported to Nasser Hospital in the city.

Israel has killed more than 59,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





