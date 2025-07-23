President Erdoğan on terror-free Türkiye: The pain and tears will end

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements at the Police Academy Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday.

Highlights from Erdoğan's speech:

"THIS LAND IS THE WORLD'S LARGEST MARTYRS' CEMETERY"



"I respectfully commemorate our martyrs and veterans with mercy. I kiss the hands of the mothers and fathers who raised them. This land, where a brave soul lies in every inch, is the world's largest martyrs' cemetery — a land of saints and heroes. As a nation, we have walked alongside our martyrs for centuries, and we will protect their legacy at all costs. This land is indeed the world's largest martyrs' cemetery.

I sincerely congratulate each of you, my brothers and sisters, who will work with a strong sense of duty for the peace and security of our nation. I wish you great success in advance.

I believe you will make the best use of the knowledge and experience you gained at the academy within our Police Force.

Dear guests, we have a deep-rooted history in law enforcement services. We recently celebrated the 180th anniversary of our Police Organization. Our Police Academy is now marking its 140th year. The Police Academy is essentially the backbone of our Law Enforcement. They serve our state and nation with great dedication and success."

"IF YOU ACT CONSCIENTIOUSLY, THIS NOBLE NATION WILL ALWAYS HOLD YOU IN HIGH ESTEEM"



"I want our police officers who are about to start their duties to never forget this truth; The uniform you wear is the trust passed down by the brave heroes who walked unhesitatingly and without doubt toward martyrdom. We take pride in every one of our police officers who ensure public order across the country, fight terrorism effectively, leave no room for gangs, murderers, mafias, and drug traffickers, and catch those who threaten our social peace.

Sometimes, you will carry out the most critical operations and vital missions. Never forget that the prayers of our nation and the support of our state will always be behind you. If you act with conscience, this noble nation will always hold you in the highest regard. "

"WITH THE PROCESS OF A TERROR-FREE TÜRKİYE, THE PAIN AND TEARS WILL END"



"No sabotage, no provocation, no trap will be able to turn Türkiye back from this historic path it has embarked on. With the process of a terror-free Türkiye, the era filled with pain and tears will come to an end; we will fully open the doors to a period of brotherhood, prosperity, and development."



















