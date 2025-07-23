US State Department approves possible sale of HAWK Phase III Missile System to Ukraine

The US State Department approved the possible sale to Ukraine of HAWK Phase III Missile System and Sustainment and related equipment, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The estimated cost is $172 million.

"This proposed sale will improve Ukraine's capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

The principal contractors will be Sielman Corporation in Greece; RTX Corporation in the US state of Massachusetts and PROJECTXYZ in Alabama.

Separately, the State Department approved the possible sale to Ukraine of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities and related equipment for an estimated cost of $150 million.

The principal contractors will be BAE Systems, Cummins Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc. and Renk Group AG, with all work in Europe.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth virtually attended a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on Monday, which was led by the defense ministers of the UK and Germany.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group was launched in 2022 by the US to coordinate international military assistance for Ukraine in its war against Russia.