Algeria, Italy ink 14 strategic agreements covering security, defense, culture

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune shake hands as they attend a press conference at the end of an Italy-Algeria intergovernmental summit in Rome, Italy, 23 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

Algeria and Italy signed 14 agreements and memoranda of understanding on Wednesday across several strategic sectors, including security and defense.

The signing ceremony took place at Villa Doria Pamphilj Palace in Rome, in the presence of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to Algerian state television.

The 14 agreements span the fields of agriculture, defense, energy, counterterrorism, culture, telecommunications, film production, scientific cooperation, the rights of persons with disabilities, and coordination in maritime rescue operations.

Among the signed deals is a MoU to establish the "Enrico Mattei Center" for training, research, and innovation in agriculture in Algeria, along with another agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, and food processing.

In the security sector, the two sides signed an agreement to boost cooperation in combating terrorism and cutting off its funding sources through the exchange of expertise and information.

In the cultural domain, a joint film production agreement was signed to support cultural output.

The two countries also inked an executive program for scientific and technical cooperation in heritage protection and an operational plan for coordinating maritime search and rescue operations within each side's regional area of responsibility.

In the field of investment, a MoU was signed between the Algerian Agency for Investment Promotion and Italy's state-owned development agency "Invitalia" to strengthen cooperation in attracting investments and supporting economic partnerships.

The meeting also witnessed the signing of an agreement between Algeria's state-owned oil company Sonatrach and Italy's energy group Eni to deepen their partnership in the energy sector.

Tebboune arrived in Rome on Tuesday for a three-day official visit. On Wednesday, he held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Meloni.

Earlier the same day, an Algerian-Italian business forum opened in Rome, bringing together more than 500 participants, including business leaders, company executives, and experts.