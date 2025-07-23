Ukraine proposes holding meeting between Putin, Zelensky by late August

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov speaks during a press conference after the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul on July 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine proposed Russia organize a meeting between the presidents of the two countries by late August, the head of Kyiv's delegation said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference following Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul which lasted less than an hour, Rustem Umerov said that during their meeting, the delegations discussed the priorities of both sides.

According to him, Kyiv also expects "further progress" on exchanges of prisoners between countries.

Umerov also thanked Türkiye for its mediator role in contacts with Russia: "We thank Türkiye for its facilitating role, it is an important platform for dialogue and peace," he said.

A member of the Ukrainian delegation, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, said the Russian side accepted requests for release of people held captive for over three years while Heorhii Tykhyi, a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said Ukraine has zero preconditions for declaring a ceasefire.