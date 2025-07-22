Israel claims to have intercepted missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli army claimed on Tuesday that it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

A military statement said that air-raid sirens were activated in several areas across the country.

No casualties or material damage occurred, the army said.

There was no immediate comment from the Yemeni Houthi group on the Israeli army report.

The Houthis carried out drone attacks on Israeli targets on Monday, following Israeli strikes targeting western Al-Hudaydah Port, which the army claimed destroyed the group's military infrastructure.

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since Israeli forces resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 59,000 victims have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.





