Israeli strikes kill 10 Palestinians in Khan Younis, Gaza, with dozens more injured

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured early Friday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas and displacement shelters in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to medical sources, five people, including three women and a child, were killed and over 20 others wounded when Israeli warplanes struck tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

Elsewhere in the city, a woman and her son were killed and nine others injured in a drone strike on the Hanawi School in northwest Khan Younis.

In another incident, a child was killed and others injured when a tent housing displaced people near al-Ard al-Tayyiba in Al-Mawasi was bombed.

Meanwhile, two more civilians were killed and others wounded when Israeli warplanes bombed a family home in the western camp area of Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery also shelled multiple neighborhoods in Gaza City, targeting eastern, western, and northern areas amid heavy gunfire, according to witnesses.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 59,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





