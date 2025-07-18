Israel uses Druze community in southern Syria as pretext to expand its influence

Israel is using the Druze community in southern Syria as a pretext to expand its influence beyond its borders while publicly framing the move as humanitarian assistance following the announcement of a financial aid package to the Syrian province of Suwayda on Friday.

According to Israeli Channel 12, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has approved the transfer of 2 million shekels (approximately $540,000) in aid to Druze communities in Suwayda.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry claimed the aid was intended for humanitarian purposes. However, the timing and nature of the announcement have sparked questions about Tel Aviv's deeper intentions.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on more than 160 targets across four areas of Syria-Suwayda, Daraa, Damascus and the Damascus countryside-killing three people and injuring 34 in the capital alone.

On June 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. The violence escalated, leading to deadly attacks by Druze fighters on Syrian security forces deployed in the area. Dozens of soldiers were reportedly killed.

A temporary ceasefire was reached between government forces and local Druze factions but soon collapsed. Israeli airstrikes followed, targeting Syrian military positions and infrastructure.

Israel has cited the "protection of Druze communities" as a pretext for its attacks in Syria, especially in the country's south.

However, most Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel intensified its air campaign in Syria and declared the buffer zone between the two countries defunct alongside the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.