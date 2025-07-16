Yemen claims seizing Iranian arms for Houthis

Forces allied to the Yemeni government claimed on Wednesday to have seized 750 tons of Iranian weapons in the Red Sea bound for the Houthi group.
Tariq Mohammed Saleh, a member of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, said the shipment included naval and air missile systems, air defense systems, modern radars, drones, surveillance devices, anti-tank missiles, B10 artillery, sniper scopes, sniper rifles, ammunition, and advanced military equipment.
"This is a direct blow to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s project supporting the Houthis," he added on his X account.
Yemeni military sources called the seizure "the largest in Yemen and the wider region."
There was no immediate comment from Iran or the Houthi group on the claim.
According to local media, Yemeni government forces had seized eight arms shipments bound for Houthis in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait since early 2024.
Yemen has seen a relative state of calm since April 2022, when a truce halted hostilities between government forces and the Houthi group that erupted in September 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthis seized the capital Sanaa.