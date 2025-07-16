'We want justice': Uncle of Palestinian-American killed by Israeli settlers demands accountability

The uncle of a 20-year-old Palestinian-American from Florida who was beaten to death by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank is calling for justice and accountability, expressing cautious hope that US diplomatic pressure will lead to meaningful consequences.

Sayfollah Musallet, also known as Saif, was visiting family in the village of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, when he was fatally attacked on Friday.

His uncle, Hesam Musallet, 59, described him as a kind, hardworking young man who was full of ambition.

"He was a very, very good kid. He will be missed," Hesam, who is currently in Florida, told Anadolu in a phone interview Tuesday.

"He would always have a smile on his face. He was very passionate about his ice cream shop, always talking about getting married, having a family, expanding his shop."

The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said Tuesday that he had asked Israeli authorities to "aggressively investigate" Sayfollah's killing. "There must be accountability for this criminal and terrorist act. Saif was just 20 years old," Huckabee said on X.

Reacting to Huckabee's comments, Hesam said: "I am surprised, but I hope that it does happen, that this will lead to an investigation and the perpetrators will be caught and tried. That's what we're looking for-just for justice to be served."

Sayfollah, a US citizen born and raised in Florida, had traveled to the West Bank in early June for summer vacation and the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday. He was due to return home this week. But what was meant to be a brief family visit ended in tragedy amid Israeli violence.

- Family land, Israeli violence

According to his uncle, Sayfollah was on family-owned land in Sinjil with friends when a group of Israeli settlers attacked them. His uncle said they were simply spending time outdoors, making a barbecue and drinking coffee, when the illegal settlers arrived.

"They were just there to sit around, joke, relax. It was a Friday afternoon, after Jummah (prayer)," Hesam said. "And then these people-it's like a gang-just go in there and start grabbing people and beating them. When 30 people come to beat on one, what can you do?"

The family said settlers prevented an ambulance and paramedics from reaching Sayfollah for more than three hours, blocking access as he lay injured. He died before making it to the hospital.

"They don't care you're American," Hesam said. "Because they have the green light to do what they want."

He said he spoke with Sayfollah's father Tuesday morning. "He's hoping for justice. He wants an investigation. He wants them to find who did this and try them."





- CALL FOR INVESTIGATION

Asked whether the family is still demanding a US-led independent investigation, Hesam responded: "We would like it to be both."

Sayfollah was one of two Palestinians killed on Friday in Sinjil. The other, 23-year-old Mohammad Shalabi, was fatally shot in the chest during an attack by Israeli settlers, according to Palestinian health officials.

The Israeli military said they were "looking into" reported casualties.

A statement released by the Musallet family after the incident said Sayfollah was "brutally beaten to death by Israeli settlers while he was protecting his family's land from settlers who were attempting to steal it."

"This is an unimaginable nightmare and injustice that no family should ever have to face," the family said. "We demand the US State Department lead an immediate investigation and hold the Israeli settlers who killed Saif accountable for their crimes."

Sayfollah had recently opened an ice cream shop and had expansion plans.

"He liked to go out with friends, go to the beach, have dinner," Hesam recalled. "He was always talking about growing the business, opening a few more spots, starting a family. He was looking forward to life."

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank have surged. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 998 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured by Israeli forces and settlers in the territory.

On July 19 last year, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called on Israel to end its occupation, cease settlement activities and provide reparations.

An investigation by the Israeli rights group Yesh Din found that approximately 94% of cases involving Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank between 2005 and 2024 were closed without indictments.

Israeli forces have killed several US citizens in the West Bank in recent years, including Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. Israeli investigations into their deaths have yielded no accountability.

Still, Sayfollah's family is holding onto hope, however fragile.

"We want justice," Hesam repeated. "That's all we're hoping for."





