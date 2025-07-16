Egypt condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Syria, Lebanon

Egypt decried Wednesday the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian and Lebanese territories, stressing that they constitute a "violation" of the sovereignty of both countries and a "breach" of international law.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The Arab Republic of Egypt condemns the repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanese and Syrian territories, which represent a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the two brotherly Arab countries and a breach of international law and relevant UN resolutions."

Egypt emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of both Syria and Lebanon, as well as the unity and territorial integrity of their lands, and said it "fully rejects" any interference in their internal affairs.

It affirmed that these repeated violations exacerbate tensions and are a fundamental factor in the instability of both countries and the region, "amid a delicate situation in which serious regional and international efforts are underway, with active Egyptian participation, to de-escalate tensions and support regional security and stability," according to the ministry.

Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes targeting southern Syria's Suwayda governorate and Daraa in the country's southwestern areas on Tuesday.

The attacks came as Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a full ceasefire in Suwayda following negotiations with local community leaders.

On Monday, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured in clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda.

In Lebanon, at least 12 people were killed and eight others injured on Tuesday when Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement.

Cross-border warfare between Israel and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon escalated into a full-scale war last September. Despite a November ceasefire, Israeli forces have carried out near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Since then, Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 236 people and injuries to more than 540.





