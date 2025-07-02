Israel will listen to US only on Palestine, says UK Foreign Affairs Committee head

Labour MP and chair of the UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Dame Emily Thornberry, has warned that the UK must press the US to put pressure on Israel's government, which she accuses of systematically seizing the West Bank and undermining any hope of a two-state solution.

Thornberry responded to Anadolu's question during a talk at Chatham House on Wednesday, saying the UK should recognize the State of Palestine in coordination with France—but ultimately acknowledged that only Washington has the power to rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition.

"We have an ally in Israel that just won't listen… the only country that they will listen to is the Americans," she said. "So I think that we should be using our influence with the Americans to, in turn, ensure that they lean on (Israel)."

RECOGNITION AS A STARTING POINT, NOT THE ENDGAME



Asked whether the UK is failing its moral obligations under international law, Thornberry said Britain must take concrete action.

She reiterated Labour's position that the UK should recognize Palestine, not at the end of a peace process, but as part of its beginning.

"The government's position is that we should recognize Palestine as part of a process that will result in a Palestinian state," she said.

"Obviously, the difficulty in reality is that the West Bank is essentially being seized by the current far-right Israeli government. And it's not going to be about a sign left to recognize."

Thornberry made clear that waiting for a perfect moment is no longer realistic.

"I think that it's quite clear to me that that's what we should do," she added. "Even if it's just a symbolic point—I was in Jordan last week, where there was a lot of support for this point."

JOINT UK-FRANCE MOVE TO UNDO COLONIAL WRONGS



Thornberry also emphasized the symbolic power of a joint UK-France recognition of Palestinian statehood, noting both countries' historic role in shaping the modern Middle East.

"We've recently said that we should act in sync with the French. And I think there is some kind of political strength in the two countries from Sykes-Picot, who carved up the Middle East, originally recognizing Palestine at the same time."

She argued that, while recognition would not immediately change the facts on the ground, it could help shift the diplomatic balance.

'MR PRESIDENT, YOU HAVE THE STRENGTH'—AN APPEAL TO TRUMP



In a notably candid section of her remarks, Thornberry suggested that a multilateral diplomatic initiative could be built on the foundations of the Arab Accords—and potentially presented to US President Donald Trump.

"There may, of course, be some changes that (are) needed. But I think that it is time for there to be a sort of multilateral agreement, building on the Arab Accords," she said.

"And (then) taking it to Trump and saying, 'Mr. President, you have the strength—no president—and we need you to do that.'"

She invoked Norway's legacy in past peace efforts as a potential partner in such a push.

"The Norwegians are behind the door. They have a peace prize. Could you please just ensure that you lean on the Israelis and get them to understand that the only way to have mutual peace is for them to be in a state of peace?"

'WE ALL KNOW WHAT PEACE LOOKS 'LIKE'—TIME TO ACT



Thornberry warned that the current Israeli government's actions are entrenching conflict and undermining the security they claim to protect.

"Then Israel will be able to live at peace with its neighbors, who will have its back. And Israel's position will not be enforcing its will on the region, but instead will be in a much more secure (place). That's the only way in which we can go forward."

She also challenged Israel to present an alternative if it rejects international pressure.

"And if the Israelis have a better idea—would they like to tell us?"

In concluding, Thornberry called for a broader international coalition to support a new peace initiative.

"We do need to involve countries such as Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan—the big players in the area," she said.

"We all know what peace in the Middle East looks like. We all know what a two-state solution looks like. We've been talking about it for decades."