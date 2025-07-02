EU, China discuss trade, Ukraine war in Brussels

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hands with European Council President Antonio Costa during a meeting in Brussels on July 2, 2025. (AFP Photo)

EU Council President Antonio Costa on Wednesday hosted China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Brussels, where the two sides discussed trade as well as the Russia-Ukraine war.

The meeting was held ahead of the upcoming EU-China leaders' summit expected to be held later this month, as this marks the 50th anniversary of EU-China relations.

"We had a frank and open talk about some of the EU's long-standing concerns, including economic and trade imbalances, and China's responsibility to contribute to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Costa wrote on X, hoping for a "successful and positive" EU-China summit later this month.

The EU and China "need to work together to strengthen the international rules-based order and the multilateral system and to address together global challenges, like climate change," said Costa.

Costa's meeting with the foreign minister of the world's second-largest economy also assumes significance amid large-scale tariffs imposed by the US.

While Beijing has agreed to a framework on a trade deal with the Trump administration, the EU is eyeing a deal with the US by July 09, when Washington again begins imposing tariffs after a 90-day reprieve.

EU URGED TO 'RESPECT' CHINA'S 'CORE INTERESTS'



Wang, on the other hand, said Europe was an "important pole in a multipolar world" and that Beijing maintains "continuity and stability" in its policy toward Europe, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Beijing "is happy to see the EU strengthen its strategic autonomy and play a greater role on the international stage," Wang said.

Both sides concurred upon mutually beneficial cooperation and safeguarding multilateralism, Wang said.

If China and Europe insist on "dialogue and cooperation," it will be "difficult for camps to form," he added.

If Beijing and Europe commit to openness and cooperation, "the trend of economic globalization will not be reversed," Wang said, adding that if both sides work together to practice multilateralism, "the world will not be in chaos."

Wang urged both sides to become a "force for stability" and "must truly respect each other's core interests, enhance understanding and mutual trust, achieve mutual success, and illuminate the world."

On Ukraine, Wang said: "China will continue to stand firmly on the side of peace and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks and resolving the crisis politically."

He also met with European Commission President von der Leyen.

The upcoming EU-China leaders' summit is expected to take place later this month. The venue of the summit is yet to be officially announced.

EU-CHINA STRATEGIC DIALOGUE



Wang also met with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot during his visit. "For more than 50 years, Belgium and China have shared a strong and growing partnership," he wrote on X, noting China is Belgium's third-largest trading partner outside the EU.

"I underlined the need for these partnerships to be balanced," he said, emphasizing the need for fair competition and equal market access, calling for trade relations to be based on "solid, fair foundations."

Prevot said the two sides also discussed areas of disagreement, including human rights. "Our dialogue is frank, because our principles are firm," he added.

"We may not see eye to eye on every issue but dialogue remains our compass. That is the hallmark of serious, mature partnerships in a shifting world," the Belgian minister said.

The 13th EU-China Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Wang Yi, was also held in Brussels on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the talk, Kallas mentioned China's importance as an economic partner for the bloc, but said that there are challenges to be addressed.

"China is a major economic partner for the European Union, but we must address the persistent challenges such as the limited market access and shorter economic imbalances," she noted.

Kallas expressed pleasure at having this opportunity to talk about "a range of issues today, pressing global issues like Russia's war against Ukraine or the worsening situation in the Middle East."

The European External Action Service (EEAS) said Kallas reiterated the EU's commitment to constructive engagement with China to tackle common issues.

On trade, Kallas stressed the need for concrete steps to rebalance economic ties, improve market reciprocity and end China's distortive practices, including restrictions on rare earth exports that threaten European businesses and global supply chains.

Addressing the war in Ukraine, Kallas highlighted the serious threat of Chinese companies' support for Russia, urging Beijing to halt material assistance to Russia's military and to back a full ceasefire and a just peace in line with the UN Charter.

The dialogue also covered Middle East developments, welcoming a de-escalation between Israel and Iran. Kallas urged Iran immediately resume nuclear talks, emphasizing the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On Taiwan, the EU reaffirmed its One China policy, opposing unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.























