IRANS NUCLEAR PROGRAM DEGRADED BY 1 - 2 YEARS: PENTAGON

Iran's nuclear program was "degraded" by one to two years during recent US airstrikes, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Wednesday.

"We have degraded their program by one to two years. At least, intel assessments inside the department assess that.

"We're thinking probably closer to two years, like degraded their program by two years," Parnell told reporters.

The US assessment on the damage of three key Iranian nuclear facilities remains "unchanged," said Parnell.

He added that the sites were "completely obliterated."

"We believe that Iran's nuclear capability has been severely degraded, perhaps even their ambition to build a bomb," said Parnell.

He added that assessments are "ongoing."

The US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility on June 22 and launched dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran's nuclear program.

A sixth round of talks between the US and Iran was scheduled June 15, but Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites June 13.

The 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect June 24.

"The Department of Defense will support the diplomatic mission to continue that peace by ensuring that we maintain capability across the Middle East," Parnell said.

President Donald Trump and defense chief Pete Hegseth have a "range of military options available" to defend US citizens, troops and forces in the region, he said.

"We don't have any force posture updates at this time in the CENTCOM AOR (area of responsibility)," he added.

Asked if Washington has plans to continue to draw down its troop presence in Syria, Parnell said the US still has about 1,500 troops thereabouts in Syria.