Türkiye will not allow recent regional tensions to overshadow genocide in Gaza: Foreign minister

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday told the Hamas delegation during a meeting in Ankara that Türkiye will not allow recent regional tensions to overshadow the genocide in Gaza.

Fidan met with Mohammed Ismail Darwish, chairman of the Hamas Leadership Council, and his delegation, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meeting focused on recent developments in ceasefire talks and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Ankara's priority is to stop the massacre in Gaza and to ensure the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, Fidan said.

He underlined that Türkiye would not allow the recent tensions in the region to divert attention from the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Reaffirming that Palestine is a whole with Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, he underscored that Türkiye will continue to strongly support and defend the Palestinian cause until Palestine is free.