Vietnam to buy 50 Boeing planes in $8B deal: Report

Vietnam is preparing to confirm an $8 billion purchase of 50 Boeing aircraft, Politico reported Wednesday, citing a joint draft statement.

The Southeast Asian country is positioned to finalize the long-discussed aircraft purchase alongside existing agreements to buy $2.9 billion in US agricultural products, according to the statement.

Vietnam Airlines signed a $7.8 billion agreement with Boeing in September 2023 following a meeting between former US President Joe Biden and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi.

The report emerged on the same day US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Hanoi, following discussions with Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam.

Trump described the agreement as a "Great Deal of Cooperation between our two Countries" on Truth Social.

Both sides will continue working toward a final deal to be completed "within the coming weeks," the draft agreement indicates.

Boeing has not immediately responded to Anadolu's request for confirmation.