UN chief condemns Iranian missile attacks on US base in Qatar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned Iran's missile attacks on a US military base in Qatar.

"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East," a statement by Guterres' spokesperson's office said.

Reiterating his call to end the hostilities, the statement said: "From the outset of the crisis, the Secretary-General has repeatedly condemned any military escalation in this conflict, including today's attack by Iran on the territory of Qatar."

"The Secretary-General urges all Member States to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law," it added.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend.

The official IRNA news agency also reported that simultaneous missile attacks had been launched towards other US bases in Iraq without providing further details.