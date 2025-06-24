Qatar confirms 1 Iranian missile hit US base, with no casualties or damage

US President Donald Trump greets troops at the Al-Udeid air base southwest of Doha on May 15, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Qatar confirmed Monday evening that one Iranian missile struck the US' Al Udeid Air Base on Qatari territory without causing casualties or damage, while the remaining 17 missiles were intercepted and fell in the sea.

The announcement was made by Brig. Gen. Shayeq al-Hajri, the Qatari Armed Forces deputy chief of Staff, during a press conference in Doha, according to Anadolu.

Al-Hajri said Iran launched two volleys of missiles toward the base. The first wave included seven missiles, all of which were intercepted and fell into the sea before reaching their target.

The second wave consisted of 11 missiles, with only one hitting the base without casualties or material losses; the other missiles were shot down, he added.

Speaking at the same briefing, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said the country "has secured its air and maritime space in response to Iranian threats to target US bases in the region."

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran on Sunday.

The US attacks were the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

In Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.