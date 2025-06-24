Israeli army shifts focus to Gaza after ceasefire with Iran

Israel's military said Tuesday that it is shifting its focus back to Gaza after a ceasefire agreement with Iran.

"We have concluded a significant phase, but the campaign against Iran is not over. We are entering a new phase based on the achievements of the current one," Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said in situational assessment.

He claimed that Israel has managed to set Iran's nuclear program back by years.

"Now the focus shifts back to Gaza-to bring the hostages home and to dismantle the Hamas regime. I am proud to have the privilege to command the organization through this period."

The US-proposed ceasefire took effect early Tuesday after 12 days of aerial combat between Israel and Iran since June 13.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Israel claims that the onslaught aims to return around 50 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and dismantle the Palestinian resistance group.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.