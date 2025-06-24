Britain evacuates citizens from Israel amid rising tensions

The UK on Monday successfully evacuated 63 British nationals from Israel on Monday, with the UK chief diplomat telling of efforts to ensure the safety of citizens amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The evacuation flight, operated by the Royal Air Force, departed Tel Aviv for Greek Cyprus, with passengers set to return to the UK later on Monday.

In a statement to Parliament, Foreign Secretary David Lammy detailed the government's response to the volatile situation in the region, emphasizing the priority of protecting British civilians and staff.

The evacuation comes as part of a broader effort to assist approximately 4,000 British nationals in Israel who have expressed interest in leaving, following a government appeal issued last week. Lammy noted that about 25% of those registered have indicated a desire to accept assistance to depart.

The Foreign Office also issued updated travel guidance, urging British nationals in Qatar to "shelter in place until further notice" due to heightened risks of escalation. This advisory aligns with similar precautions taken by the United States, which Lammy cited as a measure driven by "an abundance of caution."

He also highlighted challenges in supporting British citizens in Iran, where airspace remains closed and internet access is severely restricted.

Lammy confirmed one British national has been injured in the ongoing conflict in Israel, though further details were not provided. The British embassy in Tel Aviv and consulate in Jerusalem remain operational to support citizens, with additional evacuation flights planned in the coming days.

Addressing Parliament, Lammy clarified that the UK was not involved in recent US military strikes in the region or Israel's operations. He reiterated the government's stance that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.

He underscored the need for de-escalation, urging Iran to pursue diplomatic solutions to avoid further conflict. "The risks of escalation remain high," Lammy warned, calling for all parties to seek a path toward stability.